Odisha art, heritage on Delhi Rajdhani

Art, culture and heritage of Odisha will be on display on Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express soon.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Art, culture and heritage of Odisha will be on display on Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express soon. Nalco on Monday inked a pact with East Coast Railway (ECoR) for the initiative.

Sources said three Rajdhani ply between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi and all coaches of these trains will be draped in high-quality designs on vinyl wrapping sheets. The designs, which will adorn the exteriors of the trains, will be unique for each coach.

Principal Chief Commercial Manager of ECoR Ajoy Behera said the designs will promote three themes - dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora-fauna of the State. “This will go a long way in promoting tourism potential of Odisha and its traditional art. The initiative will help spread the State’s art, culture and heritage in several States along its routes,” he said.

The designs will be placed between the glass windows of the coach while two more strips, top and bottom, will reflect designs in traditional Pattachitra form.

While each rake consists of about 15 coaches, Nalco will pay `1 crore for each rake, as advertisement revenue to ECoR. The company’s designs and logos will also feature on the coaches. Renowned designers and agencies have been engaged for the exercise.

Terming it as a historic opportunity to collaborate with ECoR, Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the initiative will not only promote art and culture of the State, but also attract tourists and generate employment.

