Plastic to oil plant in City soon to convert waste into wealth

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a pyrolysis plant for effective disposal of plastic waste generated in and around the city.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a pyrolysis plant for effective disposal of plastic waste generated in and around the city.

The facility aims at turning the non-biodegradable waste into wealth like pyrolysis oil. With more than 15,000 tonne per annum (TPA) plastic waste generated in the Capital every year, the plant will be helpful in disposing the non-biodegradable substance, said a BMC official. The civic body’s move has come shortly after it announced to set up 43 micro composting centres (MCCs) for management of solid waste.
Deputy Commissioner of BMC Subhendu Sahu said the civic body has planned to rope in a private firm to set up the plant with an estimated cost of around `50 lakh. “We will soon invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from companies to set up the facility. This will be the first project to be implemented by any civic body in the State,” he informed.

The Deputy Commissioner said though the MCCs planned by BMC will help disposing the bio-degradable solid waste, the city requires separate facilities for disposal of non-biodegradable substance, especially plastic and polythene.

For this purpose, he said, 10 material recovery facilities (MRFs) will be set up in the city where recyclable plastic waste will be processed and non-recyclable plastic materials dispatched to the pyrolysis plant.
The non-recyclable waste will be undergo combustion in high temperature to generate pyrolysis oil and other products from it.  

Sources said pyrolysis oil, the end product of waste tyre and plastic, generated in the plant can be used as industrial fuel to substitute furnace oil or industrial diesel. The oil can be used in machines that do not require high quality fuel oil.

Sahu said commercialisation of the product will not only help manage plastic waste but also create employment opportunity. 

