BMC’s ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will launch a new campaign ‘Mu Safaiwala’ on October 2 to raise awareness among citizens on sanitation.

BMC officials said the drive will not only encourage people to generate less waste and keep their surroundings clear, but also help the civic body in improving its position as a cleaner city in coming Swachh Survekshan ranking. The awareness task for the purpose will be completed before Dussehra vacation begins.

While students will be encouraged to take pledge on not littering their surroundings and avoid using plastics, they will also be awarded marks under ‘Mu Safaiwala’ drive. The ‘Mu Safaiwala’ tag will be given to students when their response is found to be positive to 60 per cent of the indicators in the Mu Safaiwala marking.

The ‘Mu Safaiwala’ drive will be taken up in the city in three phases between October 2 and 4 in which BMC has planned to involve the Scout and NSS students. BMC will take measures to declare some of the locations as no hoarding zones.