Cong ticket aspirants swell

The committee met for the second time on Tuesday. The first meeting was held at Barpali on September 17.

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the political parties start exercise for selection of candidates for by-election to the Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled on October 21, the number of aspirants from Congress seeking ticket to enter the poll fray has increased pointing towards a possible renewed interest in the grand old party.

Sources said father and son duo, former minister Ripunath Seth and Abhisek Seth, have emerged front runners for the Congress ticket indicating that the party is yet to look beyond established families even at the Assembly segment level. In the last two elections for the seat, the by-poll in 2018 and the 2019 poll, Congress was relegated to third position behind BJD and BJP.

Sources said father and son duo, former minister Ripunath Seth and Abhisek Seth, have emerged front runners for the Congress ticket indicating that the party is yet to look beyond established families even at the Assembly segment level. In the last two elections for the seat, the by-poll in 2018 and the 2019 poll, Congress was relegated to third position behind BJD and BJP.
Mishra said the committee may meet again on Wednesday when announcement of the candidate is likely to be made.

Meanwhile, former BJD Lok Sabha member from Bargarh Prabhas Singh has expressed his interest to contest from Bijepur. Singh said he actively campaigned for party candidates in the 2019 elections though he was denied a ticket. “I had campaigned for the Chief Minister in the recent Assembly elections. Being in the party, it is obvious that there will be a hope of becoming the candidate for such a high profile seat,” he said.

Among several aspirants in the BJD, Rita Sahu, wife of former Congress MLA Subal Sahu, is said to have emerged as the frontrunner for party ticket. She had defeated BJP’s Ashok Panigrahi by 41,933 votes in the Bijepur by-poll held in 2018.

Sources said the BJP has decided to field a senior leader from the seat to wrest it from the BJD. Former MLA from the neighbouring Padampur Assembly segment Pradip Purohit and Sanat Gartia who unsuccessfully contested against the Chief Minister in the 2019 polls are reported to be under consideration of the party.

By-poll to the seat has been necessitated after the Chief Minister vacated it and retained Hinjili seat. The Chief Minister had won from the two Assembly seats in the 2019 elections.

