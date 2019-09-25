Govt weighs options to boost onion supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With consumers hit hard by the spiralling prices of onion, which are ruling as high as `60-a-kg, the State Government on Tuesday sought the intervention of onion wholesalers to reign in the prices.

As the Centre is off-loading onion from its buffer stock through agencies like National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department explored the possibility of boosting the supply by lifting onion stock from Central agencies.

The onion crisis was discussed with representatives of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Onion Merchants’ Associations at a meeting chaired by FS&CW Secretary VV Yadav here.

Yadav took stock of the situation on onion availability and ruling prices in different parts of the State, stock available with NAFED and viability of procuring the bulb from the Central agencies by traders.

“NAFED price of onion is `40 per kg and quality of the commodity is very substandard. Since the godowns, where buffer stock of onion is maintained are outside the states, chances of the vegetable getting damaged during transportation due to rain is very high. The traders do not like to take risk,” said general secretary of Kuberapuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra after the meeting. “We are trying our best to maintain the supply chain to keep the price at a particular level. Fall in supply will create panic and jack up prices,” Mishra added.

He said the price of onion will rule high till November when kharif crop from Maharashtra starts arriving in the market. The State is now getting limited supply from Nashik, major source for Odisha, while fresh onion crop from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh is partly meeting the demand but the price remains high at `45-a-kg.

As of now there is no proposal on imposing stock limit, Mishra said as such a move will prove costly and consumers will suffer more. “Instead of imposing stock limit, the Government should intervene in the market through price support scheme (PSS),” said department sources on condition of anonymity.

Onion prices have gradually increased in the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-hit onion-growing states like Maharashtra. Last week’s rainfall has further affected the supply leading to a surge in prices. The Capital is getting an average supply of 150 to 250 tonnes onion against its requirement of 200 to 250 tonnes.