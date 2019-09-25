Heavy rain alert for 7 districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Gajapati districts. The seven districts will receive heavy rains on Wednesday while moderate rain is likely to several places in north and south coastal Odisha besides a few places in south interior region on Thursday.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the system and strong monsoon current, some districts in Odisha will witness enhanced rainfall activity,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “There is an east-west trough which is extending from the central parts of the country up to West Bengal. Along with this, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture over Odisha and West Bengal. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and interior Odisha will see some good rains.

Moderate rains are expected to continue over West Bengal and Odisha till September 25.” From September 26, rainfall activity will start decreasing, it added.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 20.2 mm and 32.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.