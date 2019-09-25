Higher Education Dept warns employees on office timings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education Department has warned its employees of pay cut and casual leave deduction if they reach office late and do not complete 7 hours and 30 minutes of work in a day.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra issued the order after it was found through the biometric attendance system that many staff are failing to perform seven and half hours duty as mandated by the State Government on July 9.

The warning has been issued to the department’s 30 employees, including two additional secretaries, two joint secretaries, two deputy secretaries and four section officers. As per the official order issued to all Secretariat employees of the department, every employee needs to record his/her ‘office in’ time in the biometric attendance device before 10.30 am and leave office after 6 pm after registering the ‘out’ time. The new order will come into effect retrospectively from September 19.

Reaching office between 10.30 am and 11 am will be treated as late attendance even if an employee works for 7 and half hours on the given day. For three such late attendances an employee will lose a day’s casual leave.

Similarly, there will be compulsory deduction of a day’s leave if an employee reaches office after 11 am, no matter how long he/she worked on that day. There will also be compulsory deduction of one day leave, if attendance is less than four hours a day. An employee, who performs more than four hours but less than seven and half hours a day will face deduction of half day leave.

Mishra said the monthly salary bill will be prepared on the basis of attendance recorded in the biometric system.

A senior official of the department said the 30 minutes relaxation given to employees to reach office is temporary and will be revised soon. Once the timing is revised employees will have to reach office by 10 am, he said.

The official also clarified that 7 hour 30 minute time will not be applicable to colleges and universities as the State Government has already fixed 7 hours minimum duty for them three months back.

189 teachers to face action for long absence

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will take disciplinary action against 189 school teachers who have remained absent unauthorisedly for a very long period. School and Mass Education officials said 81 regular and 108 contractual teachers at elementary and secondary level have remained unauthorisedly absent from duty for over five years, however, no action have been taken against them yet. Earlier, Ganjam District Education Officer had disengaged 14 junior teachers for not joining duty for a long time. However, many of the other DEOs are yet to take action. All the DEOs have been asked to disengage those regular teachers who have not joined duty for so long without authorisation and also ensure that the contract of 108 ad hoc teachers is not renewed.