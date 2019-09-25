Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Higher Education Dept warns employees on office timings

Secretariat staff of the dept who work for less than 7 hours 30 minutes, beginning 10.30 am, will face pay and casual leave cut

Published: 25th September 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education Department has warned its employees of pay cut and casual leave deduction if they reach office late and do not complete 7 hours and 30 minutes of work in a day. 
Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra issued the order after it was found through the biometric attendance system that many staff are failing to perform seven and half hours duty as mandated by the State Government on July 9.

The warning has been issued to the department’s 30 employees, including two additional secretaries, two joint secretaries, two deputy secretaries and four section officers. As per the official order issued to all Secretariat employees of the department, every employee needs to record his/her ‘office in’ time in the biometric attendance device before 10.30 am and leave office after 6 pm after registering the ‘out’ time. The new order will come into effect retrospectively from September 19. 

Reaching office between 10.30 am and 11 am will be treated as late attendance even if an employee works for 7 and half hours on the given day. For three such late attendances an employee will lose a day’s casual leave.

Similarly, there will be compulsory deduction of a day’s leave if an employee reaches office after 11 am, no matter how long he/she worked on that day. There will also be compulsory deduction of one day leave, if attendance is less than four hours a day. An employee, who performs more than four hours but less than seven and half hours a day will face deduction of half day leave.
Mishra said the monthly salary bill will be prepared on the basis of attendance recorded in the biometric system. 

A senior official of the department said the 30 minutes relaxation given to employees to reach office is temporary and will be revised soon. Once the timing is revised employees will have to reach office by 10 am, he said.

The official also clarified that 7 hour 30 minute time will not be applicable to colleges and universities as the State Government has already fixed 7 hours minimum duty for them three months back.

189 teachers to face action for  long absence

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will take disciplinary action against 189 school teachers who have remained absent unauthorisedly for a very long period. School and Mass Education officials said 81 regular and 108 contractual teachers at elementary and secondary level have remained unauthorisedly absent from duty for over five years, however, no action have been taken against them yet. Earlier, Ganjam District Education Officer had disengaged 14 junior teachers for not joining duty for a long time. However, many of the other DEOs are yet to take action. All the DEOs have been asked to disengage those regular teachers who have not joined duty for so long without authorisation and also ensure that the contract of 108 ad hoc teachers is not renewed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp