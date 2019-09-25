Rs 700 crore for projects under Rurban Mission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Tuesday approved detail project proposals worth `700 crore for development of nine clusters under Phase-II and III of Rurban Mission. The projects were approved in State Empowered Committee Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Loka Seva Bhawan here.

The meeting also decided to recommend eight more clusters to the Ministry of Rural Development for inclusion under the Mission. These proposed clusters included Kalimela in Malkangiri district, Komna in Nuapada district, Keonjhar Sadar, Mohana in Gajapati district, Puri Sadar in Puri district, Danagadi under Jajpur district, Ulunda under Sonepur district and Dhakauda under Sambalpur district. These projects are estimated to cost around `650 cr.

In the first phase, five clusters - Talabasanta Krushi Udyog under Cuttack district, Ranipada Parjyatana (Tourism) under Khurdha district, Samantasingha Hastasilpa (handicraft) in Jharsuguda district, Utkela Banijya (business) cluster in Kalahandi district and Thakurmumda Jeevika (Livelihood) cluster in Mayurbhanj district - have been grounded at an approved cost of `400 crore.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department was asked to do third party assessment of the outcomes of the projects already taken up in Phase-I of the Mission. The department will undertake orientation and training activities for BDOs and field-level officers for keeping them abreast with the new initiatives and best practices.

Projects under the Mission are being implemented through funding support from both, the Central and State Governments. An Integrated Action Plan is prepared after thorough survey of the demographic features, economic activities and productive skills available in an identified area. In general, a plan of around `100 cr is prepared for a cluster in non-tribal area and `50 cr for a cluster in tribal areas.

Around 70 pc cost of the approved projects are met through convergence of ongoing schemes and 30 per cent is provided as critical gap funding (CGF). This CGF is shared on 60:40 by Centre and State.

Director, Rural Mission, SR Pradhan said the main objective of the Mission is to create urban facilities and economic opportunities in a cluster of villages while preserving the essence of rural life.