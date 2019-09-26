12th century look for areas around Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the State Government’s plan to transform Puri into a World Heritage City, massive measures are underway to give the areas surrounding Jagannath Temple in Puri the 12th century look.

To set an example of culture relativism, the areas near the shrine evicted by district administration will be given an ancient look and traditional materials will be used in the process. Though work will start once the eviction of unauthorised structures and demolition process are over within 75 metres of Meghanad Pacheri, focus will be on sacred geography, iconography, arboriculture, crafts and bhoga kshetra.

While there will be corridors earmarked for devotees and arboriculture with special emphasis on plantation of tulsi, dayana, marua, champa, phasi, paldhua and neem plants, the icons of Kalinga architecture, culture and tradition will be placed and provided vantage platform.

Official sources said the area to be developed as heritage security zone will reflect Kalingan architecture and other elements in context of the 12th century shrine. The paver blocks now used in the vacated areas will be replaced with traditional materials, including stone.

“Visual integrity will be of utmost priority. Traditional materials, including Khandolite stone and sandstone, wooden slabs and other such materials will be used to retain the congruousness of all the existing temples and deities of Mutts falling within the security zone,” sources informed.

Separate regions will be designated for crafts and bhoga kshetra where all crafts and prasad-related to Lord Jagannath will be available for devotees. There will be water areas, shrubs and flower beds related to Jagannath culture besides sitting spaces and 15 metre vehicular outer access road for existing properties.

The Raghunandan library will be rebuilt in accordance with heritage architecture. A three-storey structure on the part of vacated Emar Mutt land will be developed as a centre on Jagannath culture research with top floor used as a viewing gallery.

“The heritage zone will be free from modern constructions. A high-level panel having expertise on temple architecture, art, heritage, conservation architecture, art history, arboriculture and Jagannath culture will be set-up for supervision and monitoring of these works,” said a senior Government official.