HC indicts trial court

By Express News Service

 CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted a trial court for making extrajudicial confession the basis for conviction in a murder case and sentencing two women to life-imprisonment. 
The Court took strong exception to trial court’s failure in appreciating the evidence in proper perspective and acquitted the women of the charges of murder, 19 years after granting them bail. 
The two women, Runu Pradhan and Jayanti Pradhan, were named accused for murder in a FIR registered at Rengali Dam site police station on October 26, 1998, a day after the body of a five-year-old boy was retrieved from a well at Khindo village. After trial, both were convicted in the murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Talcher on July 31, 2000. The women had filed a criminal appeal against the trial court verdict in the High Court and were granted bail on August 23, 2000.

A division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra ruled that “the prosecution is found to have failed in bringing home the charge beyond reasonable doubt. There is sufficient ground for interference in this appeal. Conviction and sentence are not sustainable in the 
eye of Law.”

The bench said in the absence of eye-witnesses, circumstances relied upon by the trial court are ‘not conclusive in nature’ and the extrajudicial confession is ‘not admissible’. “The trial court has committed error in not appreciating the evidence in proper perspective, and admissibility of extrajudicial confession made before police is the illegality which could not be allowed to form the basis of conviction”, the bench ruled.
The bench set aside the conviction of the appellants for the offence and sentence passed thereon. “The appellants are set at liberty”, the bench ruled on September 18. 
“Both the accused persons are on bail. The bail bond be cancelled”, the bench said in the acquittal order.

