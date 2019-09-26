Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IMD predicts more rain, dists on alert

The rainfall, however, is expected to reduce from September 27, they said.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack-Puri road near Bomikhal inundated after heavy rain in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With IMD predicting heavy rains in the State for two more days, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday asked district Collectors to keep administrative machinery ready to meet any exigency arising out of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The IMD has forecast more than 115.6 mm rainfall in parts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Thursday. Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur may also experience rainfall above 64.5 mm on the day.

Some parts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak are also likely to experience rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115 mm, the IMD bulletin stated. 
Accordingly, SRC also asked Collectors to keep an eye on the water-level in rivers.
Heavy rainfall from Tuesday night increased the water-level in many rivers including Kusabhadra, Bramhani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, Bansadhara and Rushikulya. Though the rivers were flowing below the danger level, Jalaka crossed the red mark inundating low-lying areas. Jalaka is flowing at 6.42 metre against the danger mark of 5.50 metre, the SRC said.

Parts of Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri also heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Wednesday. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said the situation is under control.
Met officials said rainfall activity in the state has increased due to a cyclonic circulation over Andhra Pradesh and a trough over Jharkhand, Telengana, Chhattisgarh and Interior Odisha. The rainfall, however, is expected to reduce from September 27, they said.

