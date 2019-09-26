Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Keep middlemen out of hospitals: CM to CDMOs  

Starting from October 2, the Chief Minister will personally make phone calls every day to gather feedback on the initiative.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a video conference with CDMOs on ‘Mo Sarkar’ at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another initiative to bring transparency in the delivery of health services in Government hospitals, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked Chief District Medical Officers to keep hospitals out of bounds of middlemen.
“It has come to the notice of State Government that middlemen are active in hospitals particularly near blood banks, dialysis units and ambulance services causing inconvenience to patients. Such activities need to be stopped forthwith and stern action taken against people disrupting smooth delivery of services,” Naveen said.

Highlighting the importance of ‘Mo Sarkar’ via video conferencing with district collectors, superintendents of police, chief district medical officers and doctors of district hospitals, the Chief Minister asked SPs to extend all support to doctors in maintaining discipline in government hospitals.
“Providing better health services to people is the primary duty of the Government. My Government is fully committed to provide free medical services to people as they are the real owners of all medical institutions in the State. It is the duty of all medical staff to treat all patients with dignity and compassion. Any deviation from this will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.
“I will phone patients to take their feedback on quality of services provided to them in district hospitals and get back to you also from Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) when ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme will be launched,” he said.

Recalling his 2001 visit to Kashipur in block of Rayagada district where several villagers were taken ill after consuming gruel prepared from mango kernel, the Chief Minister said “I visited Kashipur during those days and amidst all the gloom and tragedy saw a bright spot in the form of a local doctor. People had so much respect and faith in him. He was the one people listened to - more than administration and police.”

Under the new initiative, Naveen and other Ministers will call citizens to seek their feedback on response and service they received during their visit to Government facilities.
“The focus of the Government’s programme is common public, we are working towards ensuring that people can get their rights with the help of Five Ts,” Naveen said.
