Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Railway projects in State run into land hurdles

Some of the railway projects were conceived more than a decade ago

Published: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 13 new railway projects, some of which conceived more than a decade ago, in the State are yet to be completed due to delay in land acquisition and statutory approvals. The pending projects are doubling of Banspani-Jakhpura, Koraput-Singapur, Kottavalasa-Koraput and Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway lines, third Rourkela-Jharsuguda railway line, third and fourth railway line of Jharapada-Budhapanka with flyover at Talcher Road, third railway line of Bhadrak-Nergundi and third and fourth railway line of Budhapank-Salegaon.

This apart, some of the new railway lines including those of Khurda-Balangir, Talcher-Bimlagarh and Angul-Sukinda are facing a similar fate. Banspani-Jakhpura railway line’s doubling work, taken up at a cost of `1,142 crore, has been stuck with Keonjhar district administration yet to hand over 1,921 acres of private land. Similarly, Rourkela-Jharsuguda third railway line, estimated at `1,150 crore, has been delayed as major portion of railway land has been encroached upon. In case of Koraput-Singapur doubling line, requisition of land of which is in the final stage and is estimated at `2,362 crore, Railways is yet to file the proposal for forest diversion. The owners of land for the `1,000-crore Bhadrak-Nergundi third line have not yet received their due compensation though forest clearance is expected by month end. Moreover, commissioning of the 43-km stretch of Talcher-Bimlagarh new line is likely to push the project beyond 2022 due to a major tunnel work. Since land has been handed over, Railways is exploring technical measures to expedite the project.

Likewise, delay in land acquisition in Andhra Pradesh has affected the `2,500-crore Kotavalsa-Koraput line and Odisha Government has advised Railways to directly purchase private land in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts for the `2,336 crore Vizianagaram-Sambalpur railway line project. Admitting that some of the projects have been delayed due to land hurdles, a Revenue department official said although advance possession is being given in case of Government land, for railway and national highway projects, the actual completion of land alienation is very slow in many cases.

“The districts, where land acquisition issues have come to the fore, have been directed to expedite the process and hand over both Government and private land to the Railways by end of January next year. In projects like Jarapada-Budhapank, officials have been asked to complete acquisition of private land in the next 12 months,” he said. However, the change of policy by Ministry of Railways mandating EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) contracts for all railway projects costing more than `100 crore has created impediments in execution at field level, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp