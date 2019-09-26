Home Cities Bhubaneswar

STF seizes Sheik Raja’s trawler, seals flat  

He used to stay in Kolkata, Goa and Nepal to evade arrest.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday sealed a flat of drug supplier Sheik Raja in Balasore town and seized a fishing trawler besides raiding other property. 

The flat is estimated at `1 crore while the fishing trawler is valued at `30 lakh. The STF also traced a fully furnished three-storey house worth `60 lakh at Arada Bazar, three cars and a sports bike. The task force officers seized `60,000 cash from Raja who was apprehended from the Capital on September 15.
The agency had seized one 7.65 mm pistol, live ammunition, `1 lakh cash, six mobiles and some ATM cards from Raja’s possession during his arrest.

“We had brought Raja on seven-day remand and then again on a two-day remand which will end on Thursday. During interrogation, Raja was questioned about his associates, inter-state and international links. Further investigation is on,” said a STF officer. The agency is also verifying Raja’s links in Nepal and Bhutan.

Sources said the agency recovered about 26 SIM cards and several mobile phones from his possession. Raja used to procure brown sugar from Murshidabad in West Bengal and sell it in Odisha and other parts of the country. He used to stay in Kolkata, Goa and Nepal to evade arrest.

