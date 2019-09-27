Get PUC certificates off-line till Dec 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday made it clear that issuance of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in off-line mode will continue till December 31.

The clarification came in the wake of public apprehension on validity of pollution certificates issued through off-line mode after the Commerce and Transport department on Monday made the online pollution certificate mandatory from October 1.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier asked officials to not aggressively go on an overdrive and counsel the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of MV Act for three months, the instruction from Transport department on PUC certificates left vehicle owners surprised.

In a fresh circular to all Collectors, SPs, DCPs and RTOs, the Transport department said Pollution Under Control will continue to be issued both, off-line and on-line till December 31.