Single window nod for 10 projects

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday approved 10 investment proposals with an estimate of around `2435.57 crore in different sectors like food processing, chemical, metal, infrastructure, power and renewable energy. These projects will create employment opportunities for 5,432 persons.

The projects approved in the State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy include the proposal of Kamaljit Singh Ahulwalia for expansion of its existing 0.1 MTPA steel plant to 0.2 MTPA capacity at Barpada of Keonjhar district with an investment of `593.67 crore and employment potential for 1,274 people.

Proposals of Kashika Metaliks Ltd to set up iron pipe plant and Beekay Steel Industries’ steel billet manufacturing unit at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district was also approved.

Kashika Metaliks proposed to invest `504 crore and provide jobs to 2181 persons while Beekay Steel proposal involved investment of `196 crore with employment potential for 506 people, said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries.

He said the proposal of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd for a steel pipe manufacturing unit with an investment of `156 crore and TM International Logistics investment plan of `168 crore in a logistic park, both in Kalinga Nagar, also received the nod. The two projects will create 183 and 375 jobs respectively.

The Aditya Birla Renewable Ltd has planned to set up solar power plant of 75 MW capacity in Boudh, Bargarh and Balangir districts with an investment of `352.50 crore. The NHPC has also proposed to set up 40 MW solar power plant in Ganjam district at `196.07 crore.

The other projects include a manufacturing plant of anion and resins at Paradip by Ion Exchange Ltd at an investment of `166 crore with job opportunity for 125 persons and expansion of the steel unit of Suraj Products Ltd by addition of steel melting shop and rolling mill at Barpali facility in Sundargarh district at an investment of `50.25 crore received the nod of the Government panel.

In the seafood processing sector, the authority sanctioned the proposal of Highland Agro for setting up a shrimp processing and cold chain unit at Gadabhanga of Balasore district at an investment of `53.08 crore. The facility will generate employment for 445 people.