Weak Lingaraj temple needs urgent repairs: Endowment Commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th century Lingaraj Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is in urgent need of repair. Cracks have developed in different parts endangering the structure which has weakened due to weathering and effect of pollution.

Expressing serious concern over the temple’s condition which is one of the major tourist destinations of Odisha, Endowment Commissioner Chitaranjan Mohapatra in a letter to Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has blamed Odisha circle of ASI for neglecting its preservation and conservation.

Stating that pinnacle of the main temple has developed cracks, Mohapatra said those who tie flags on its top everyday had also drawn the attention of ASI authorities. The cracks of Dadhinauti of the main temple temple requires immediate repair, he said and added that door of the Southern gate of the temple is also damaged due to cracks, putting the devotees in danger.

The Endowment Commissioner maintained that the idols and sculptures surrounding and decorating the walls of the temple are in damaged condition and need to be restored, replaced or repaired by expert designers and engineers of ASI. The floor stone of garbha gruha has become damaged and slippery resulting in accidental falls of devotees and requires immediate replacement, he said. “Flooring of the entire temple and its premises requires renovation/change,” he added.

There is also an urgent requirement to repair leakage of rainwater in the joints of main temple, Goddess Parvati and its Jagamohan, Rosasala and its passage, Bhoga mandap, Biswakarma temple, Bhubaneswari temple, Ekambreswar temple, Ugraswar Mahadev temple and Ganesh temple. “The domes and outer wall of the main structure and smaller shrines on the premises are layered by algae and vegetation at many portions. If not cleared on time, the structure may get weakened and develop cracks,” he said and added that the ASI has not undertaken the annual cleaning process for the last four to five years.

xpressing concern over large scale encroachment around the temple, Mohapatra said a joint survey needs to be conducted consisting of officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, ASI, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Tourism Department to demarcate land. The ASI should take immediate steps to identify, check and remove the encroachments within 100 meters of the temple with the cooperation of State Endowment Department, Khurda district administration and police, the letter said. The Endowment Commissioner also wanted the ASI DG’s intervention to direct the Superintending Archaeologist, Odisha circle, to attend review meetings at the end of each quarter and other dates in case of festive and urgency.