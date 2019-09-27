Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Weak Lingaraj temple needs urgent repairs: Endowment Commissioner

Stating that pinnacle of the main temple has developed cracks, Mohapatra said those who tie flags on its top everyday had also drawn the attention of ASI authorities.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th century Lingaraj Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is in urgent need of repair. Cracks have developed in different parts endangering the structure which has weakened due to weathering and effect of pollution.

Expressing serious concern over the temple’s condition which is one of the major tourist destinations of Odisha, Endowment Commissioner Chitaranjan Mohapatra in a letter to Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has blamed Odisha circle of ASI for neglecting its preservation and conservation.

Stating that pinnacle of the main temple has developed cracks, Mohapatra said those who tie flags on its top everyday had also drawn the attention of ASI authorities. The cracks of Dadhinauti of the main temple temple requires immediate repair, he said and added that door of the Southern gate of the temple is also damaged due to cracks, putting the devotees in danger. 

The Endowment Commissioner maintained that the idols and sculptures surrounding and decorating the walls of the temple are in damaged condition and need to be restored, replaced or repaired by expert designers and engineers of ASI. The floor stone of garbha gruha has become damaged and slippery resulting in accidental falls of devotees and requires immediate replacement, he said. “Flooring of the entire temple and its premises requires renovation/change,” he added.

There is also an urgent requirement to repair leakage of rainwater in the joints of main temple, Goddess Parvati and its Jagamohan, Rosasala and its passage, Bhoga mandap, Biswakarma temple, Bhubaneswari temple, Ekambreswar temple, Ugraswar Mahadev temple and Ganesh temple. “The domes and outer wall of the main structure and smaller shrines on the premises are layered by algae and vegetation at many portions. If not cleared on time, the structure may get weakened and develop cracks,” he said and added that the ASI has not undertaken the annual cleaning process for the last four to five years.
E

xpressing concern over large scale encroachment around the temple, Mohapatra said a joint survey needs to be conducted consisting of officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, ASI, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Tourism Department to demarcate land. The ASI should take immediate steps to identify, check and remove the encroachments within 100 meters of the temple with the cooperation of State Endowment Department, Khurda district administration and police, the letter said. The Endowment Commissioner also wanted the ASI DG’s intervention to direct the Superintending Archaeologist, Odisha circle, to attend review meetings at the end of each quarter and other dates in case of festive and urgency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp