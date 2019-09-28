Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD focus on 5T, doubling party members

The ruling party will take out Jana Sampark Padayatra from Oct 2 to 11; membership drive to be an extensive affair

Published: 28th September 2019 09:51 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD will focus on 5Ts and Mo Sarkar initiative of the State Government during the Jana Sampark Padayatra to be launched from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Day.

While implementation of 5T initiative has already started, the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme will be launched from October 2.

Addressing district observers and seven-member committee on membership drive of the BJD, Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik asked party leaders to make people aware about the developmental initiatives and schemes of the State Government.

Progress of membership drive in all the 30 districts were reviewed at the meeting. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress in Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Balangir, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The Jana Sampark Padayatra will continue from October 2 to October 11. However, BJD leaders requested the Chief Minister to extend the padayatra because of Durga Puja Festival. The Chief Minister had launched the membership drive of the BJD from September 2. He had asked the party leaders to enrol more women, students and youths to the party.

The party is eying to double its membership during this drive, which currently stands at 47 lakh. The membership will be conducted both manually and online and continue till October 31.

Stating that the membership drive of the party will be made more extensive this time, convenor of the committee on membership drive and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the party will focus on development of the State while enrolling new members.

BJD has asked the new members to provide their Aadhaar number and voter identity card during enrollment. The Aadhaar number will be linked with the information that the new members provide to the party.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
