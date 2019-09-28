Sanjay Behera elected Odisha Cricket Association secretary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sanjay Behera has been elected secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the election to which was held on Friday.



Son of Ashirbad Behera, former secretary of OCA who is currently in judicial custody, Sanjay defeated his rival Naba Ranjan Patnaik by 20 votes.

The other elected office-bearers are Pankaj Lochan Mohanty president, Akshaya Kumar Samant vice-president, Mehetab Khan joint secretary and Bikash Pradhan treasurer.



Suvashis Senapati from Behera’s group was elected unopposed as Apex Council Member for one full term.

Ashirbad, who is now undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, had sent his vote in a sealed envelope through the jail authorities. A total of 70 votes were polled and counted in OCA election while three postal ballots remained unopened.



“The members who voted in my favour have given a befitting reply to those who conspired to send my father to jail. I will work for the development of cricket in the state,” said Sanjay adding efforts would be made for further development of Barabati Stadium, which was partially damaged during cyclone Fani.