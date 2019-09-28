Twin cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar get eight PCR vans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Friday inducted eight new PCR vehicles, taking its fleet count to 35.

According to police, the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are expanding and citizens expect the response time of PCR vehicles should improve. This has compelled police to urge the state government to increase the number of PCR vans to 130 for patrolling in the two cities including NH-16.



“We receive about 2,000 calls at the police control room in a day. PCR vans are pivotal in maintaining law and order in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and we have requested the state government to increase the number of such vehicles,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said.



Twelve police personnel including a driver, a special police officer, an armed constable and a home guard are attached with each PCR vehicle for three shifts in a day.



The team of each PCR vehicle is divided into four and each group works for eight hours a day. As of now, there are 35 PCR vans in Bhubaneswar and 21 in Cuttack.

The PCR vehicles are sponsored by National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company had sponsored eight PCR vans in 2009, six in 2011, seven in 2012, two in 2015 and four in 2016.



The new vehicles were flagged off in the presence of the Police Commissioner and Nalco CMD Tapan K Chand.

To curb incidents of snatching, police have also requested various organisations to instal CCTV cameras for improved quality pictures of miscreants and their vehicles.



Police have requested Nalco, East Coast Railway (ECoR), engineering colleges, healthcare facilities, and others to instal high quality CCTV cameras on their property and in nearby surroundings.



The Police Commissioner has also written to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in this regard. “Deploying police and patrolling in each locality is not feasible.



Hence, CCTV cameras are vital. At least 5,000 CCTV cameras need to be installed here and we will hold discussion with various bazaar and puja committees and other organisations to instal the devices to enhance security,” Sarangi said.