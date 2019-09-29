Odisha BJP sends memo to Chief Electoral Officer over pre-poll violence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday registered a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Minister Sushant Singh alleging that the attack on party worker Manoranjan Meher at Bijepur was orchestrated by him.



A BJP delegation led by party’s vice president Samir Mohanty met the CEO and submitted a memorandum requesting him to direct the state government to immediately arrest those involved in the attack on Meher.

Accusing the ruling BJD of trying to win the by-poll by spreading fear, Mohanty said the Minister has adopted similar terror tactics before the last election to the Assembly segment.



Apprehending more such criminal activities before the by-poll, the BJP delegation urged the CEO to ensure a free and fair election.



A resident of Bijepur, Meher was attacked over political rivalry.

The incident took place on Friday evening when he was returning home from Sohela along with his friend on a motorcycle. The miscreants stopped him near Kanapali Chhak and attacked him with sharp weapons.



A critically injured Meher is undergoing treatment at Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Mohanty said this is the second attack on Meher.

In January 7, 2018, some miscreants had opened fire at his residence during Bijepur by-poll last year. State BJP secretary Kalandi Samal, Satya Panda, Hitesh Mohapatra and Yuva Morcha national vice- president Thakur Ranjit Das were part of the delegation.