Orissa High Court sets October 1 deadline for government to submit ATR in serial murder case

She was forced to move High Court after no action was allegedly taken on her representation.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has allowed the State Home department time till October 1 to submit an action taken report (ATR) on a representation for seizure of CCTV footage and its inclusion in the investigation of the serial murder case in Cuttack. 

Geetanjali Sahoo, wife of the prime accused Narayan Sahoo, had filed the representation on August 5 seeking direction for seizure of CCTV footage at Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Sunamuhin under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district on July 23 and Swain Wine Shop at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

She was forced to move High Court after no action was allegedly taken on her representation. On September 23, the court sought an action taken report on the representation by September 27. But on Friday, the State counsel took the plea that the case which was registered at Manglabag police station has been transferred to Chauliaganj and sought one more day.

The single Judge bench of Justice S N Pujahari allowed time till October 1, but directed the petitioner’s counsel Bamokesh Tripathy to include Sunamuhin branch of PNB and Swain Wine Shop as parties in the case by then.

Police had arrested Narayan on July 29 from his Sunamuhin village in Nayagarh district and later named him as prime accused in the case involving three deaths.

Geetanjali had claimed in her representation that the CCTV footage of the bank on July 23 should be called for by the court as they show that Narayan was not present at the time when the alleged offence was committed in Cuttack.

The first murder case was registered at Mangalabag police station on July 23 while two others were filed at Chauliaganj on July 24. 

