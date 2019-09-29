Plogging run by colleges, varsities on October 2 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government has asked all universities and colleges to organise plogging run by their students on October 2.



Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra has asked the Registrars of all universities and Principals of government and private colleges in the state to organise the run in different places including villages and towns in commemoration of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Plogging, a combination of jogging with collecting litter, is a trend that started as an organised activity in Sweden in 2016.



The participants will collect plastic garbage from streets and open spaces while running, the Higher Education Secretary said.



To encourage youngsters, selfie points will also be created while universities and colleges have been asked to register themselves on www.fitindia.gov.in portal and upload photographs of their events.

