Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rasulgarh pandal to showcase flower-decked Indrapuri this Puja in Bhubaneswar

The Rasulgarh Durga puja pandal in the City is all set to wear a floral look this year.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of Rasulgarh puja mandap in progress in Bhubaneswar. | ( Photo | Irfana )

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Rasulgarh Durga puja pandal in the City is all set to wear a floral look this year. The pandal, designed as ‘Indrapuri’, will be decorated in white and pink fabric flowers procured from West Bengal and about 2,000 lights.

Informing about their preparations, Rasulgarh Durga Puja Parichalana Committee’s secretary Prashant Kumar Srichandan Ray said about 40 West Bengal-based artisans have been working day and night since August 15 to put up the structure.

Though rain at frequent intervals has been posing some challenge, the preparations are expected to be completed by October 2, he added.

The 165 feet wide by 70 feet high structure will house 17 feet idol of Goddess Durga with 20 feet medha (backdrop), Ray informed. 

The puja nitees will start on Shasti with Bela Barani (invitation) to the Goddess, and will be followed by Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dasami rituals. Star Nights too will be organised on these days consisting of performances by Ollywood singers and actors,” Ray said.

During the festival, charu-anna will be served to the devotees in the evening and khichdi on Ashtami.

Another major attraction of the puja pandal will be the Meena Bazaar where food stalls and joy rides will keep the visitors engaged all through the evening.

About 150 men and 15 women volunteers equipped with walkie-talkie will be deployed for guiding pandal hoppers and smooth passage of the festival, Ray said.

Towards its commitment to spread message on social causes, the committee will display messages requesting each person to plant at least one tree.

For hassle-free parking, the committee has decided to set-up a free parking lot where about 50 volunteers will be present. Four wheelchairs will be kept on stand-by for differently-abled and senior citizens.

For safety and security of the visitors, 10 fire extinguishers and 40 CCTV cameras will be installed while one ambulance will also be stationed to provide emergency services, if required, the committee members added. However, Ravan Podi will not be organised as has been the practice for the last few years.

The festivity will end with ‘Bhasani Jatra’ and the idol will be immersed in Kuakhai river. For this event, the committee will engage stilt performers who will walk near the pandal before the Bhasani Jatra, while ‘Sambalpuri dhol’ will be played during the immersion procession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Durga Pujo Rasulgarh Durga puja
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp