Rasulgarh pandal to showcase flower-decked Indrapuri this Puja in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rasulgarh Durga puja pandal in the City is all set to wear a floral look this year. The pandal, designed as ‘Indrapuri’, will be decorated in white and pink fabric flowers procured from West Bengal and about 2,000 lights.



Informing about their preparations, Rasulgarh Durga Puja Parichalana Committee’s secretary Prashant Kumar Srichandan Ray said about 40 West Bengal-based artisans have been working day and night since August 15 to put up the structure.



Though rain at frequent intervals has been posing some challenge, the preparations are expected to be completed by October 2, he added.

The 165 feet wide by 70 feet high structure will house 17 feet idol of Goddess Durga with 20 feet medha (backdrop), Ray informed.



The puja nitees will start on Shasti with Bela Barani (invitation) to the Goddess, and will be followed by Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dasami rituals. Star Nights too will be organised on these days consisting of performances by Ollywood singers and actors,” Ray said.

During the festival, charu-anna will be served to the devotees in the evening and khichdi on Ashtami.



Another major attraction of the puja pandal will be the Meena Bazaar where food stalls and joy rides will keep the visitors engaged all through the evening.



About 150 men and 15 women volunteers equipped with walkie-talkie will be deployed for guiding pandal hoppers and smooth passage of the festival, Ray said.



Towards its commitment to spread message on social causes, the committee will display messages requesting each person to plant at least one tree.

For hassle-free parking, the committee has decided to set-up a free parking lot where about 50 volunteers will be present. Four wheelchairs will be kept on stand-by for differently-abled and senior citizens.



For safety and security of the visitors, 10 fire extinguishers and 40 CCTV cameras will be installed while one ambulance will also be stationed to provide emergency services, if required, the committee members added. However, Ravan Podi will not be organised as has been the practice for the last few years.

The festivity will end with ‘Bhasani Jatra’ and the idol will be immersed in Kuakhai river. For this event, the committee will engage stilt performers who will walk near the pandal before the Bhasani Jatra, while ‘Sambalpuri dhol’ will be played during the immersion procession.