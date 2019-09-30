Devi to adorn gold crown at Saheed Nagar for first time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Saheed Nagar puja committee is giving golden touch to add glamour to Durga puja celebration this time. For the first time, it will decorate Goddess Durga with a crown of gold weighing 2.5 kg.

Besides erecting a replica of majestic Kaisarbagh palace of Lucknow as frontal facade to add regal touch to celebration, the Devi idol will be adorned with the gold crown. “The idol of Goddess Durga is being crafted by the artisan family staying in Cuttack since 1978. The idol was decorated with silver crown since 2016. For the first time, we have designed a crown made of gold for the deity this year,” said secretary of Saheed Nagar Puja Committee Narayan Mohapatra.

The medha (backdrop) and other jewellery will be of silver weighing about three quintal. The pandal is being constructed by 35 artisans from West Bengal and work would be completed by October 3. The palace replica will be 120 feet in width and 70 feet in height while the idol will be 18 feet tall.

Besides, the committee has set up two selfie zones for the revellers to click pictures with the pandal and the idol in the background. A separate path for differently-abled persons and senior citizens will be set up. A wheel-chair will also be stationed at the puja pandal.

“Bela Barani (invitation) of the Goddess will be observed on Shasthi. Cultural programmes (bhajan) will be organised on Shasthi, Saptami, Ashtami and Navami while ‘Mata ka Jagran’ will be held on Vijaya Dasami. Prasad will be offered during the festival,” Mohapatra said.

Another major attraction will be Meena Bazaar which would have joy rides, food stalls, stationary shops and electronic item stalls near the pandal to keep the visitors engaged all through the evening.

About 100 male volunteers and six women private security guards will be deployed at the pandal for crowd management. The committee has also decided to set up a free parking lot on an open field of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) behind the pandal.

For safety and security of the visitors, 10 fire extinguishers and 16 CCTV cameras will be installed at the pandal. An ambulance will be stationed to provide emergency services. A first-aid counter will also be opened.