Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Devi to adorn gold crown at Saheed Nagar for first time

The Saheed Nagar puja committee is giving golden touch to add glamour to Durga puja celebration this time.

Published: 30th September 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Puja pandal being erected at Sahid Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Saheed Nagar puja committee is giving golden touch to add glamour to Durga puja celebration this time. For the first time, it will decorate Goddess Durga with a crown of gold weighing 2.5 kg.

Besides erecting a replica of majestic Kaisarbagh palace of Lucknow as frontal facade to add regal touch to celebration, the Devi idol will be adorned with the gold crown. “The idol of Goddess Durga is being crafted by the artisan family staying in Cuttack since 1978. The idol was decorated with silver crown since 2016. For the first time, we have designed a crown made of gold for the deity this year,” said secretary of Saheed Nagar Puja Committee Narayan Mohapatra. 

The medha (backdrop) and other jewellery will be of silver weighing about three quintal. The pandal is being constructed by 35 artisans from West Bengal and work would be completed by October 3. The palace replica will be 120 feet in width and 70 feet in height while the idol will be 18 feet tall.
Besides, the committee has set up two selfie zones for the revellers to click pictures with the pandal and the idol in the background. A separate path for differently-abled persons and senior citizens will be set up. A wheel-chair will also be stationed at the puja pandal.

“Bela Barani (invitation) of the Goddess will be observed on Shasthi. Cultural programmes (bhajan) will be organised on Shasthi, Saptami, Ashtami and Navami while ‘Mata ka Jagran’ will be held on Vijaya Dasami. Prasad will be offered during the festival,” Mohapatra said.

Another major attraction will be Meena Bazaar which would have joy rides, food stalls, stationary shops and electronic item stalls near the pandal to keep the visitors engaged all through the evening.
About 100 male volunteers and six women private security guards will be deployed at the pandal for crowd management. The committee has also decided to set up a free parking lot on an open field of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) behind the pandal.

For safety and security of the visitors, 10 fire extinguishers and 16 CCTV cameras will be installed at the pandal. An ambulance will be stationed to provide emergency services. A first-aid counter will also be opened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp