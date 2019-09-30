Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha gears up to stabilise onion price

The State Government plans to procure the vegetable from the buffer stock of the Centre through NAFED

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no sign of onion prices in retail markets cooling down, the State Government is contemplating to go for market intervention by utilising the price stabilisation fund (PSF).
“Around `75 crore is available in the PSF and the Government is planning to use the fund to procure onion from the buffer stock of the Centre through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to undertake market intervention operations,” official sources said.
A decision on the issue will be taken after Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary V V Yadav returns from Delhi, it added.

Yadav has been assigned the job to discuss the matter with NAFED and find out the quantity of onion each state is entitled to procure from the Central pool. 
Of its buffer stock of 56,700 tonne, the Centre has released 16,000 tonne for states. The Government is yet to make a formal request to the Centre for supply of onion despite the latter asking states facing shortage of edible bulb to source the same from the buffer stock. 

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan offered Central assistance to stabilise the prices of onion and pulses by requesting ministers of states to procure the same from the Centre’s buffer stock, which has 1.4 million tonne of pulses and 56,000 tonne of onion.
Odisha is among the four states which has price stabilisation fund. The other states who created PSF are West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The prices of onion in retail markets across the State remained over `50 a kg despite fall in the wholesale price. While the price of Nasik onion in the wholesale market is `3,800 per quintal, the Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) onion is `4,200-4,300 per quintal, said general secretary of Kuberpuri Merchants Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

Mishra said the supply of onion to the State is normal and the situation will improve in coming days with improvement in weather condition.
In view of sustained high price of onions in the market, the Central Government on Sunday took several steps to contain the prices. While banning exports of onion, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has requested states to impose stock limits on traders and take strict measures to prevent hoarding by traders.

