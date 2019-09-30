Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Preparation gains pace in Cuttack

 Following a respite from incessant rains, preparations for celebration of Durga Puja in Millennium City have gained pace on Sunday. 

Published: 30th September 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Following a respite from incessant rains, preparations for celebration of Durga Puja in Millennium City have gained pace on Sunday. 
The organisers were forced to put preparations on a hold due to heavy rains since Thursday as most venues for Durga Puja pandals were waterlogged.

“We could not able to make progress in erecting welcome arches which are integral part of puja celebrations here. Idol making and white washing of pandals were also affected. After rain stopped lashing, we started preparations to finish work on pandals in time to celebrate the festival,” said Khannagar Puja Committee secretary Prafulla Sahoo. 

“More than 60 per cent of the welcome arch should have been completed by this time but we managed to complete only 30 per cent of the work so far. We will engage additional manpower to complete the decorations in time,” said an organiser of Badambadi puja committee. Similarly, work for construction of idols of Durga and Hara-parbati was delayed. However, with favourable weather, the artisans have started colouring the idols from Sunday.  
Altogether, 165 puja pandals are busy in making preparations for Durga Puja. 

