IIT-ians- A bunch of geeks who are hardworking, with a nose in their books 24/7. They are visualised as those with little knowledge beyond their textbooks. But come December 20, that image of a IIT-ian in a shirt tucked-in, glued to computer screens will change as the IITians clash for the title of the musical god.

Besides suggesting government policies for the welfare of the country through lectures and conferences, the Pan IIT 2008 Global Conference will also hold, for the first time ever, the IIT Idol, a battle of the best of rock bands from the seven IIT campuses of the country. And it’s all going happen, right here, in this city!

Pan IIT is a part of the IIT alumni that has been organising conferences in India and abroad every alternate year. While that is being organised by the alumni, the students of the Indian Institute of Technology will bring to the city’s rock music lovers a unique feast of music.

The IIT Idol will see the best of rock music performers from the seven campuses- Delhi, Bombay, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur and Madras- clash for the IIT Idol title. “We will also have an alumni band performing with the rest of the bands,” informs Aniket Baheti, secretary, Institute Alumni affairs, IIT Madras, and the organiser of Pan IIT 2008. And it is not just to prove to the world that they are not bookworms and can excel in other activities. The bands are restricted to perform based on a common theme – Inspire, Innovate and Transform, a theme followed by the Pan IIT conference as well. The bands have to come up with a theme, innovate music, lyrics, genre or instruments to transform it into music. And they will perform placing their focus on the topic ‘Life of an IITian – before, at and after’. “We want to let know people that we are good at everything and are not bookish,” says Aniket.

The music competition is being organised after a stretch of auditions in the respective campuses for selecting the best of the musicians with the criteria being six members in a band. “This is going to be big launch pad for all of us,” the secretary says.

In a city where the youth has been awed by the grandeur of IIT Saarang, here is another show, a brainchild of the IITians that is sure to be etched in the history of IIT and in the hearts of the music lovers in the city.

