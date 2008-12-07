CHENNAI: Two banks in different parts of the city caught fire on early Saturday morning. One mishap occurred in HDFC Bank’s Mylapore branch on RK Salai which had a 40-sqft room on the ground floor used to stock waste paper. The security guard on duty who had slept in the room leaving a mosquito coil burning reportedly caused the fire. The damage was minimal, as the room didn’t house any important paperwork of the bank.

In Anna Nagar, Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s locker room in the basement almost caught fire that started in the office next door belonging to a computer software company.

Guide Infotech’s computer systems had reportedly shortcircuited causing a fire.

Thick smoke spread throughout the building, as there was little ventilation in the basement.