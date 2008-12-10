It was an unforgettable day for the winners of Vodafone ‘Wish and Act’. Though it was initially said one winner would be chosen to star in Venkat Prabhu’s next film, the director selected all the 10 participants as winners and promised he would give them all an opportunity to appear on the big screen in his next film ‘Goa’.

Venkat Prabhu made a point to the participants to be informal. “Just do anything you want- Act, dance or sing, but be casual. Don’t be tense,” he said. Participants exhibited their talent by singing, acting and also cracking jokes.

Vodafone customers competed for the role by greeting Venkat Prabhu on his birthday last month using creative messaging. Over 15,000 messages were received using various value added services such as SMS, GPRS and Voice Messages. While 250 messages were shortlisted for the second round, Venkat Prabhu picked the top 10 best messages himself.

After observing all the participants, Venkat Prabhu said he would like to cast them al,l probably in a sequence to the film 'Goa'. Talking about the film, he said, “It’s a comedy and will be shot both in Telugu and Tamil. We all practice acting in the bathroom. Practice often to get rid of the fear,” he said.

Actors Jai, Premji and Vaibhav will be acting in the film. “I’m working on the script now and the shooting will start in February,” he added. He assured the winners “You all will be seen in my film.”

