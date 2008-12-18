CHENNAI: Two weeks after the cessation of rain, reports of outbreak of diseases are coming from several areas in the city and the suburbs.

Fever, vomiting and diarrhoea are common complaints from outlying and southern areas that are still inundated.

In the lake areas of North Chennai, lack of clean drinking water is the basic problem. Civic officials have not conducted a single health camp or distributed prophylactic tablets.

As hospitals are often out of reach, residents have been forced to attempt self-medication. “When people develop fever, headache and body pain, they swallow some medicines. Later on, when the symptoms don’t improve, tests show that they have typhoid. Malaria cases are not showing any decline. Unless stagnant water is cleared and mosquito larvae killed, their number will continue to be high,” said a corporation health officer who did not want to be named.

In Bharatiyar Street, Virugambakkam, a young girl had malaria and soon it spread to others.

Residents attribute the outbreak of malaria to a canal overflowing with garbage just behind their homes. At Maduravoyal lake area, primarily dhobi community that lives here uses the lake for all purposes. “We drink the water as we have no alternative,” said E Mahalakshmi, a resident of Netaji Nagar.

However, major government hospitals have not seen any alarming rise in the number of cases. “It is as expected during and postmonsoon.

We always see more rain-related illnesses then,” said Dr P Gandhimathi, resident medical officer, Kilpauk Hospital.

Director of Public Health Dr S Elango pointed to the decrease in the number of cases as compared to previous years. “However, it is extremely dangerous for residents to drink impure water and we will look into that,” he added.