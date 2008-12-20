CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday dismissed reports on the setting up of medical cells at Central and Egmore stations here. It was a policy-related issue and the Railway Board was the authority concerned to take the decision, it said.

“We have not been advised of any policy change related to the setting up of medical cells at the stations,” said Neenu Ittyverah, chief public relations officer. The railways provided assistance to passengers who required medical help.

The clarification followed reports in a section of the media that a private hospital planned to set up medical units at the stations. “There is no official communication in this regard.” Though there were several instances of passengers not getting medical assistance at the stations, she said the railways had always ensured the services of a doctor at the Egmore Health Unit. “This unit is a facility of the railways and there is always a doctor round the clock and is summoned for emergency assistance at Central and Egmore stations.” Moreover, the Government Hospital was within reach for more complicated cases.

In the wake of instances of women passengers going into labour at the stations and the non-availability of medical assistance, the officer said.