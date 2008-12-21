CHENNAI: Residents and small business owners of Meenambakkam decided on Saturday to intensify their protest if the authorities did not give up their plan to demolish buildings in their neighbourhood to facilitate the expansion of the arterial GST Road.

Stunned by the sudden eviction move, about 25 traders on GST Road and an equal number of residents and ten business units on Ambedkar Street in Meenambakkam continued their protest for the second consecutive day off the Grand Southern Trunk Road. They urged the State Highways Department to revise their plan so that people were not affected.

Speaking to Express, former president, Meenambakkam Town Panchayat, E Azhaguvel said people were living in the same locality since independence. “This is one of the earliest settlements in the southern suburbs ,” he said.