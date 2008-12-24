CHENNAI: The members of the General Insurance Employees Association, South Zone, observed a strike on Tuesday protesting against the tabling of the controversial Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2008 in both houses of Parliament on Monday.

General secretary of the association P V Nandakumar, in a statement, said that in Chennai city alone, over 1000 employees gathered in front of the LIC Building on Anna Salai and held a demonstration against the Insurance Amendment Bill which allowed disinvestment of the shares of four public sector general insurance companies in the name of raising capital.

Similarly, over 500 employees gathered in front of the United India Insurance Company head office and held a demonstration.

In Erode, nearly 1,000 staff of LIC and GIC offices in the district struck work on Tuesday as part of the all-India strike in protest against the Insurance Reforms Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday. The staff also staged demonstrations in front of LIC offices in Erode.

Strongly condemning the move of the Centre to hike the foreign direct investment (FDI) from 26 to 49 per cent in the insurance sector, All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) Erode branch leader Md Ismail said the union would intensify its agitation in the coming days.

“It is unfortunate that the Centre has taken the decision while many finance firms in the US face liquidity. If FDI is hiked, then our insurance sector would also face deep crisis,” he said.