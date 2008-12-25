Classical dancers enjoy a unique status and evoke a high sense of aesthetic appeal with each guru, concentrating on particular aspects of their production - Dancer Anita Guha is one, who reveals her aesthetic pursuit on mythological productions. The puristic resonance of this aspect was revealed, by dancer Anitha Guha in her production Pada Kavitaa Pithamaha a dance ballet presented with its recorded music on saint-poet Annamacharya at Nungambakkam Cultural Academy.

The scenario opens with Annamaiya having a vision of Lord Venkateswara in his dreams. The lively portrayal of Annamaiya by young Yatin Agarwal, his thirst to see the Lord Hills makes him to follow a few pilgrims to Thirumal. Various scenes enacted from the description of the beauty and significance of the hills, to final surrender of all his compositions at the Lotus feet of the Lord, when the dancers, reflecting the various moods and emotions with expressiveness and exquisite lyrical content, provided a new dimension to this ballet.

Special mention is to be made of the presentation when Annamaiya visualises Lord Venkateswara, as a baby Krishna and relates him to Navarathnas, this scene was brought out with hold on tradition with intellect and aesthetics.

The aesthetic sensitivity in blending the tune, with the best of the orchestral support, gives her all the credit. This was certainly a programme, were the artists clinging to the puristic resonance of the lyrical content, gave us an interesting ballet programme.

Our appreciation to the resource person of this project Dr Papu Venugopal Rao, an erudite scholar of merit. Though this production captured the attention of the audience one felt, that swiftness was lacking in the entire presentation.

nvishvat@hotmail.com