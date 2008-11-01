CHENNAI: A galaxy of Tamil film stars will descend on the South Indian Artistes’ Association, locally known as Nadigar Sangam, premises on Saturday for an eight-hour fast from 8 am to press the government on the Sri Lankan issue.

Heavyweights in the artistes’ association, who could not make it to Rameswaram on October 19 for the day-long protest organised by the film industry, had decided to have their own agitation at their premises on Habibulah Road in T Nagar.

Since the date was fixed after getting confirmation from the top stars, Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan are expected to be there. Though the participants will be given time to speak, a discreet gag order has been issued by the association.

The intention is to avoid adopting the aggressive tone of directors Ameer and Seeman. The two directors were arrested for making pro-LTTE speeches at Rameswaram.

Actors have also been warned against hurting any sentiments. That perhaps could be to avoid a situation like the one Rajinikant found himself in when Kannada activists threatened to stop the release of his film Kuselan in Karnataka for reportedly making some remarks against Kannadigas during a fast in Chennai on the Hogenekkal issue.

The actors are likely to deliver their own lines, expressing solidarity with those fighting for a ceasefire in Sri Lanka, and open their purses to donate for the Sri Lankan Tamils Relief Fund, launched by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Actors have been asked to make their donations through demand draft or cheque drawn in the name of the fund. All members have been informed of the event through letters and phone calls and the association office- bearers expect a huge turn out.

Expecting a huge turnout of onlookers, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic. People have been asked to enter through Habibullah Main Road and exit through Vidyodhaya First Street. Police help has been sought for crowd management.

