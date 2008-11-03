IT was a time to delve into the deeper concerns of life. As the 6,000 odd students were sprawled on the floor, immersed in a world of questions that greeted them, it overtly stood out as an exemplary vision of kindness.

Karuna International, an organisation engaged in promoting kindness, compassion, values of life, love for ecology and environment, love for animals and vegetarianism among students for last 13 years organised an all India competition on ‘stories in compassion’. For an organisation that believes competitions are a great motivation to initiate students, holding such an event meant setting the bricks right.

At all India level, more than 10,000 students from 50 schools participated in the examination conducted in 30 centres. In Chennai alone, more than 6,000 children from 25 schools participated in the competition held at 16 centres. Schools from all part of the city including corporation schools participated in the examinations.

One month before the examination, Karuna International had distributed its book, ‘Stories on Compassion’ to the participating schools. The book, a compilation of stories on moral uprightness, peace and love, formed the basis of the questions.

They will be distributing prizes worth Rs 13,000 to students at each centre and the total prizes worth Rs 4 lakh will be distributed at the all India level.

