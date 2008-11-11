Lalgudi G Jayaraman (Seated, third from left), who received the Lifetime Achievement award, along with other recepients at the Carnatica Awards functi

FOR the first time, some Carnatic music stalwarts received awards in recognition of their contribution in making Chennai the cultural capital of India.

The nine-day music festival, Bharat Sangeet Utsav, organised by Carnatica, concluded yesterday with the grand awards function held at the Narada Gana Sabha auditorium.

Many brilliant artistes were brought under the single banner of Carnatica, which strives to keep the tradition of classical music alive and thriving.

The chief guest for the event, Andrew Simkins, Consul General, US Consulate, Chennai, gave away the awards to the musicians. Speaking at the event, he said “there is a lot for American musicians to learn from South Indian classical music.”

The other dignitaries present on the dais were Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty, a well-known connoisseur of classical music and Cleveland VV Sundaram, who has been conducting the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aaradhana in the United Staes for the past 30 year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to violin maestro, Lalgudi G Jayaraman. “We are proud to honour someone like Lalgudi mama who can only be described as a living legend,” said KN Shashikiran, co-founder, Carnatica.

Icon of the Year award was befittingly bestowed upon Sudha Ragunathan, one of the renown faces of Indian classical music. Sudha said she “believed music and service go hand-in-hand”,

The Consistent Performer of the Year award was given to TN Sankaranarayanan; the People’s Choice Award to Aruna Sairam; the award for the Best Duo Performers went to the Bombay Sisters; Nagai Muralidharan won the Violinist of the Year award, while Tiruvarur Bhakthavatsalam received the Percussionist of the Year award.

Srimushnam Raja Rao won the Personality of the Year award. S Karthick was the Supporting Artiste of the Year. M Balamuralikrishna was bestowed with the Young Star Award for the year.

The audience was treated to some brilliant fusion music by playback singer Palghat Shriram and Arun (on the tabla) which brought the events of the day to a beautiful end.

