CHENNAI: Bad news for frequent traffic offenders.

The new ‘Smart Cards’ for driving licences and vehicle registrations that were launched on Monday will record all traffic related offences committed by the user on a built-in SIM card.

A first of its kind initiative in South India, the smart cards were launched by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Secretariat on Monday.

As a first step, the system has been introduced at the Road Transport Office (RTO) at Tiruvanmiyur.

By and by, it will be extended to other RTOs across the State.

According to a release from the transport department, the smart card contains a built-in SIM card that will store all data relating to the card holder.

The new driving licences will have a microchip that can store electronic data. To read the data, the police will use a scanner. Additional information can be added on to the cards in future.

Smart cards would hopefully eliminate the possibility of fake driving licenses and vehicle registrations.

According to the transport department, the smart card data is tamper-free as only authorised people can access the information using scanners. Smart cards will ease the cumbersome process of data verification, as is being done now.

Minister for Transport K N Nehru, Home Secretary Malathai, Transport Commissioner C P Singh and Joint Transport Commissioner Narayanamurthy were present on the occasion.