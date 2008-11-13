CHENNAI: It could be the next big thing, an intelligent kitchen. With the launch of Ewe kitchen’s first store in the city this Tuesday, it does not seem too far. A European company, specialising in kitchen making, Ewe has opened its first store in India with a range of eight kitchens displayed over a two-floored plush store.

Brought to India by Orchid designs, who also brought the concept of modular kitchens into the city through Cookscape, call this their next step ahead. Focused at a higher end of customers, these are for the ones who are familiar with the concept of a luxury kitchen.

Noise-free doors, slow-down cabinet motions and remote control operated sliders aim at reducing the effort of working in a kitchen, enhancing storage space and also extending the kitchen space into the living room. Thus equipping each kitchen model with a breakfast table attached to the main slab. With four basic concepts to choose from, the possibilities are of 25 designs that one can pick from.

Starting at the most basic models that work on functionality, the higher models are truly luxurious. Priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for the electrically operated lacquered variety, the company also has collaboration with Baumatic to offer state-of-the-art electronic appliances.

The launch of the showroom was kick started by a tour of the store, and followed by a presentation of the various facilities offered by Ewe kitchens. Each of the kitchens was fitted with basic items for display and sampling.

For all the designer-made living spaces, luxury can now be brought into your kitchen.

Imagine a world with no edges, no kitchen accidents, and noise and smoke free cooking.

This field of kitchen designing has indeed a long way to go. The one question that arises to many is how functional can a European kitchen get with Indian methods of cooking, considering we are still used to open fires in most houses. Ewe claims to have conducted temperature tests to rule out possibilities of any accidents or stains. Lets watch if the kitchen world in the country is out to take the next step into luxury

