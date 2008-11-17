CHENNAI: More than 12,000 students sat for Common Admission Test (CAT) at more than 10 centres in Chennai on Sunday.

According to these students, the verbal section was surprisingly easy when compared to the other two sections — Quantitative Aptitude and Logic and Data Interpretation. Since the students had to answer 40 questions in vebal section — a correct answer fetching them four mark and a wrong answer deducting one mark — many who were giving the test another shot said that this might be their best chance.

“But the cut-off system gives weightage to the other two sections — Quantitative Aptitude and Logic and Data Interpretation — so one needs to score in these two sections for a good cut-off mark,” explains Abhinav Khanna, an engineering student.

More and more business schools now-a-days are opting for CAT scores as criteria for admission. Last year more than 100 non-B Schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry used CAT scores for admission.

Repeaters said that though there were more questions this year (90), making it difficult to do the calculations in the other sections, especially in Data Interpretation, the format was almost the same as last year.

According to a trend analysis done by Triumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt Ltd (TIME), Logic and Data Interpretation was tricky this year and involved calculations that took more time. The analysis also revealed that the Quantitative Aptitude section was the toughest as it tested the students more on ‘higher maths’-based questions and not as much on Arithmetic. However, TIME’s analysis said there was ample time to negotiate all three sections.

When the students were asked if the financial recession will affect their decision to study MBA, the answers were mostly ‘no’. A few students quoted the leaders speaking at the summit on global finance and said that it was the right time for Indians to make a mark.