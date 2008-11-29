The City witnessed the 2nd Chennai Regional Brain Bee contest at Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, recently. This neuroscience contest for 11th grade students, will see the champions getting an all costs paid trip to USA to attend the International Brain Bee finals in Baltimore, Maryland in October 2009. Dr Rajeswari Ramachandran, Deputy Director (Retd), T B Research Centre, ICMR, Chennai conducted the quiz.

Despite the heavy rains, 26 students from 13 schools participated in the contest.

After a preliminary written test, 19 students qualified for the oral rounds.

The winner was declared after 3 elimination rounds. Rohan Samuel Thomas from DAV Boys Senior Secondary school, Mogappair was the winner and Shambavi Chidambaram from Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore was the 1st runner-up. Sivakumar from DAV Boys Senior Secondary school, Mogappair was the 2nd runnerup.

The winner and the 1st runner-up will represent Chennai in the National finals to be held at Bangalore. Dr K Bhanu, Head of the Department of Neurology, Kilpauk Medical College, delivered the valedictory address and distributed the prizes. Dr Ramalingam, Senate member, University of Madras was the special invitee. Indian National Brain Bee coordinator, Mr Ravindran was also present during the contest.

expresso@epmltd.com