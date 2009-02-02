Fire at HPCL station

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the lube oil packing section of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) Korukkupet station on Monday morning. Though no casualty was reported, the damage has been estimated at Rs 60 lakh.

The lube packing section located in the heart of the station suddenly spewed smoke at 9.50 am. Noticing this, the officer on duty, Raju, informed other agencies such as BPCL, IOC in the area and called the fire and rescue service officials.

After fighting for 10-15 minutes with the help of three fire tenders and water lorries, the fire service personnel doused the fire. Besides, 15 metro water lorries were also called in to prevent the fire from spreading to the other parts of the premises, a highly inflammable area.

The station also has fire hydrants and foam solutions to control fire.

“There are petrol and kerosene tanks nearby, all within a distance of less than 15-20 steps. If the fire had raged for more than 10 minutes, things could have been worse. There are emergency control measures in place along with people train­ed to deal with this, but they are not qualified fire fighters,” said A Kumaraswamy, assistant divisional fire officer.

The section was used for packaging lube oil from storage tanks in small pouches. The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a sho­rt circuit, had occurred in a highly combustible area with lube oil and plastic pouches strewn around.

About 50 labourers were working on the 100-150 feet premises, though the HPCL spokesperson said that being a holiday, the area was closed.

The station, built on 10 acres of land, is estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore.

The loss to machinery has been estimated at Rs 30 lakh and that of the products Rs 30 lakh.

HPCL general manager Radhakrishanan, told to The New Indian Express that everything was under control.

“We have controlled the fire and real assessment of the damage can be done only after things return to normalcy,” he added.