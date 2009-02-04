CHENNAI: Google is all set to talk to the offline population in Tamil Nadu about all that is great and happening in the cyber world. The Google India’s Internet Bus, a mobile bus which will provide an Internet experience to the two-tier city population in Tamil Nadu was flagged off today.

The bus will travel 15 towns over a period of one and a half months to explain about Internet to those who have limited knowledge and exposure to it. The Internet Bus will have content in both English and Tamil and the Google resource persons in the bus will explain how internet can be used to tap knowledge.

There will be video representations on how persons from varied age groups can use the Internet, how a grandfather can interact with his grandchild through e mail, video sites and use of You Tube.

Prasad Ram, Head of Google R and D, India explained at a press conference that railways listings, movie reviews would be useful information for the users. “People generally mimic their offline behaviour online, so the effort is to provide them everything like news, videos in the cyber world and make the medium user friendly,” he said.

Prasad said Google chose TN because of the growing number of web users in Tamil here. The number of persons from TN using the web was 19%, which was equal to that of users in Hindi.