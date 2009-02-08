CHENNAI: It was celebration time for some 500 Dalits, as they gathered at an auditorium here on Saturday to recognise the academic achievements of the community’s youth.

Organised on the lines of ‘Black Graduation Day’ in universities in the United States, the ‘Dalit graduation celebration’ turned out to be an occasion to mark the triumph of the spirit and body over the forces of injustice.

Unlike the usual solemn ceremony, the proceedings began with drummers and dancers of the community setting the audience pulses racing with their rhythmic beats and synchronised steps. The performers also enacted the self-immolation of Muthukumar for the Lankan Tamils cause. They chanted Veeravanakkam and condemned the Lankan army for the killing of “Eelam Tamil” civilians.

A few achievers narrated the hardships in reaching the top.

A revenue official Nandakumar described his transformation from a lottery ticket vendor, a part-time mechanic to his present status.

World carrom champion Ilamvazhuthi recalled the sacrifices of her parents and the help rendered by Christudas Gandhi, secretary, youth and sports affairs.

P Dayanandan said the function was aimed at announcing to the world that learning had further empowered Dalits.

Clad in a blue gown with a golden border, the young achievers accepted degrees from Right to Livelihood award winner and social activist Ruth Manorama and Dr Christudas Gandhi.