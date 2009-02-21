CHENNAI: A drive down the Old Mahabalipuram Road from Madhya Kailash to Siruseri in Chennai is an eye opener. Over 50 per cent of the realty projects both residential and IT Parks have experienced a slowdown due to the downturn and dearth of bank funding. The IT Parks that have reached completion are suffering from lack of occupancy for over a year.

At a rough estimate, 3 million sq ft of IT space worth around Rs 1,200 crore, at the current sale price of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per sq ft, is lying unoccupied on the OMR. Another 6 million sq ft office space is vacant within the city, say industry experts.

The price of land and rentals has dipped by about 15 per cent in the last one year with office space rentals standing at about Rs 35 per sq ft on this stretch.

Each project hires about 1,000 workers besides supervisory and managerial staff. Most of these have lost jobs because of the slowdown.

Further, campuses of both IT majors, Satyam Computer Services on 50 acres of land and HCL Technologies are experiencing a delay of two years and are still in the preliminary stage of construction.