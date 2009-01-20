THE Sarvani Sangeetha Sabha recently completed 23 years of its presence on the celebrated music scene of the city. A modest beginning made by a group of women two decades back, has today scaled great heights, with the sabha having provided a platform to several musicians of repute in their early days.

The celebrations also set the tone for the sabha’s annual Thyagaraja Aaradhana festival, where several musicians offer their homage to the great composer by rendering his kritis. The festival was inaugurated at the Music Academy by Dr Malathi Rangaswami, Joint Secretary, Music Academy and M S Prakash, General Manager, Public Relations, Indian Overseas Bank.

Speaking at the event, Malathi commended the efforts taken by the sabha to keep the tradition of carnatic music alive in their own way and also wished that the sabha would reach higher levels when they would be able to afford the Main Hall of the Music Academy to hold their functions. Echoing her views, M S Prakash felt that the music rendered by this generation’s singers was much better than the previous generations and that the sabha should continue providing fresh talent a good platform for recognition.

Slated to be held between 17 and 21 January, the festival has performances by the Trichur Brothers, Vasundhara Rajagopal, and S Kasturirangan. An instrumental ensemble by several reputed percussionists and musicians like B V Balasai (flute), Allam Durga Prasad (gotuvadyam), B V Raghavendra Rao (violin), R Ramesh (mrudangam) and E M Subramaniam (ghatam),is also on the cards.

The inaugural function concluded with a soul-stirring performance by Gayathri Venkataraghavan (vocal). All performances are open to the public.

