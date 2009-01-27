CHENNAI: Rectifying the allegation that the IIT council has not met for almost six years, the council has scheduled a meeting in New Delhi on January 28.

The highest decision-making body of the Indian Institute of Technology, which has power to implement policy decisions, has not met for several years now. This came to light in the Madras High Court ruling asking Director of IIT Madras Dr MS Ananth to step down from his post. This ruling is currently contested in the court by the institution. IIT officials say that this meeting will discuss the feasibility of implementing combined masters and doctoral programmes for engineering and science subjects.

Currently, IITM is offering integrated courses in the graduate and post-graduate level by offering integrated M.Tech programmes, which was initially introduced with the intention of attracting students to continue with their post-graduation in IITs itself instead of pursuing them abroad. Now, if this proposal gets the nod, students have the option of integrating their post-graduation and research, say professors.

The intention of trying to combine science and technology and attract students of science and technology into IITs is understood from the courses, which are to be discussed: M.Sc/Ph.D degree and M.Tech/Ph.D degree. This intention of focussing on research comes at a time when IITs have been criticised for concentrating on undergraduate programmes and not devoting enough attention to research.