CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala inaugurated a web-portal hardum.com, designed by students and alumni of Anna University, in the presence of actor Kamal Hassan here on Thursday.

The actor informed the students and alumni of the Anna University that there were several portals that were started but never sustained. He asked the students to maintain the idea behind the site and not allow it to become a commercial enterprise.

The concept behind the site started out as a social networking site to cater to the students of College of Engineering, Anna University, and the idea was improved upon by alumni of the institute Harshavardhan and Lakshmi Parkavi, who passed out in 2008 and 2006 respectively.

The parking lot of the college was a good point to start as others joined in not just with their ideas but also with their contributions in terms of time, effort and even money. Soon the idea of social networking site took on a purpose and became a site for students to sell anything that they might otherwise throw away.

“After conceptualising the site and working on it for several months, the Vice Chancellor of Anna University was impressed with the idea behind it. Students can actually dispose their textbooks to those who will use it at free of cost and for nominal prices at the ‘killer deals section’ as profit is not the motive here,” recounted Harshavardhan, who was the students union leader when he was in college.