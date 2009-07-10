CHENNAI: It was the yearn to learn and relish the Tamil cuisines that prompted undergraduate student Katelin Davis and 12 of her friends to come all the way from the University of Michigan, the United States to Chennai.

These students pursuing their courses in psychology, sociology and political science are here as part of the ‘Global Intercultural Education for Undergraduates’ programme,’ which provides experimental learning opportunities.

Katelin and her friends said that it was “the spices” that came to their minds, when their professor Ram Mahalingam of the department of psychology brought up the topic of getting introduced to Indian culture through Indian food.

“Cooking here is interlinked with the lives of women. It is only when we reached India, we understood the complexity of Indian cuisines and how they vary from region to region,” said Katelin adding, “Our focus is on the cuisines in Tamil Nadu and how the women in the urban and rural area associate with it.”

After an interaction with scholars at Anna university, on urban women and their way of cooking, on Thursday, the group attended a workshop organised by SRM Institute of Hotel Management where some authentic recipes were demonstrated.

“There were so much information flowing in. The students and faculty of SRM institute taught us the basics of some recipes and I have learnt to make `Sambar’,” said a jubilant Katelin.